Advertisement

Ga. congresswoman says she’ll file articles of impeachment against Biden

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said she will try to impeach President-elect Joe Biden.

She plans to file articles of impeachment on Jan. 21, Biden’s first full day in office.

Greene made the announcement Wednesday evening on the far-right cable news channel Newsmax TV.

She also wrote on Twitter that she will be filing articles of impeachment against Biden for abuse of power.

Greene won her House seat in November. She is known for espousing bigoted and conspiratorial views, including those promoted by the adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Governor DeSantis announced a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is coming to Bay and neighboring counties
The city is calling the new complex the "Nehi Road Apartments" for now.
More apartments coming to Panama City
Ashbrook said people are just now getting insurance money and repairing their homes two years...
Many things like Hurricane Michael and the pandemic have impacted the real estate market here in Bay County
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Panama City early Thursday morning.
Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation

Latest News

In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, an Afghan security official stands near a vehicle in which...
US down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, as ordered by Trump
In this image made from video, a racing pigeon sits on a rooftop Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in...
‘Fake’ US leg band may get pigeon a reprieve in Australia
In this Nov. 1, 2015, file photo, Peter Mark Richman arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in...
Noted character actor Peter Mark Richman dies at 93
This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.
US executes Virginia gang killer despite COVID-19 infection
PCB City Council approves two new projects Thursday, including pedestrian safety and low-water...
Panama City Beach City Council discusses improvements along Front Beach Road