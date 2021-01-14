Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity building workforce housing in Mossy Head

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Finding affordable housing is difficult in many parts of Walton County.

That’s why Habitat for Humanity has been helping working families get into homes.

“At Habitat we offer people the opportunity to purchase their home for what it costs for us to build, which makes it affordable,” said Teresa Imdieke, director of Walton County Habitat for Humanity

In Mossy Head, Habitat for Humanity is building a workforce housing neighborhood, because they say they have had success in the past when Habitat families live close to each other.

“The two homes that we’ve built so far in that neighborhood, both of them are Walton County employees, so it just goes to show you the struggles that we’re having with affordability, I know that teachers struggle to find affordable housing, and it’s just the everyday working class that people just can’t find homes they can afford so workforce housing is more important now than ever,” said Imdieke.

When Habitat for Humanity builds more homes in North Walton, they say that will bring more economic opportunities.

“The neighborhood that we’re building, there’s a lot of trailers and mobile homes so to have a single dwelling family structure, is going to greatly increase the property values for that area,” said Imdieke.

This will be the first neighborhood Habitat for Humanity in Walton County.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Governor DeSantis announced a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is coming to Bay and neighboring counties
The city is calling the new complex the "Nehi Road Apartments" for now.
More apartments coming to Panama City
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility
Liberty and Calhoun County are offering people age 65 and older to call in and schedule an...
Rural counties taking a different approach when scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Breanna Leavins, Golden Apple Award winner.
This week’s Golden Apple Award goes to...
The State Capitol and surrounding community are bracing for potentially violent protests in the...
Breaches at State Capitol few and far between
Source: AP
Vaccinations would take more than a year at current pace
New workforce housing is coming to Northern Walton County.
Habitat Housing
Demand for home sales is up, but inventory is down. A report shows that the time a home stays...
Michael Home Demand