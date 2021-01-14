Advertisement

Mexico Beach approves new business plans while continuing to rebuild

By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Mexico Beach has been making strides to rebuild ever since Hurricane Michael hit in 2018.

“It’s slow. Hurricane Michael took it’s toll on our town and our business community and it’s just going to take a while,” Mexico Beach Mayor Al Cathey said.

The city has close to 200 open building permits for residential construction, and about eight businesses are either starting construction or just shy of opening. One of those being the Shell Shack.

“It totally wiped us out. We had to start from the floor and work up,” Shell Shack co-owner Theresa Hunter said.

Hunter said having to rebuild wasn’t easy.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience and I never want to do it again,” she continued.

The family-owned shop opened first back in 1965. Hunter says the tough process of re-building was well worth it.

“It means a lot. It means getting back to normal finally and being able to start over and seeing all of our friends and customers again,” Hunter explained.

But Mexico Beach is doing more than just rebuilding. Officials have also been reviewing changes in business use requests. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, two new changes were approved, including a former restaurant on 40th Street now shifting into a souvenir shop and a clothing store on Highway 98 turning into an ice-cream shop.

“To get mom and pop businesses to come back here, they’re sort of the backbone of our little town so we need those folks to feel comfortable, feel best in our community. And that’s exciting to me,” Mayor Cathey explained.

Mayor Al Cathey said even though they have a long way to go, Mexico Beach is moving in the right direction.

“It’s good to see our town. It’s good to see the heartbeat of our city,” Cathey continued.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Governor DeSantis announced a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is coming to Bay and neighboring counties
The city is calling the new complex the "Nehi Road Apartments" for now.
More apartments coming to Panama City
According to a press release by St. Joe Company, land has been sold in Panama City for a new...
Land sold in Panama City for new Coca-Cola distribution facility
Liberty and Calhoun County are offering people age 65 and older to call in and schedule an...
Rural counties taking a different approach when scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Breanna Leavins, Golden Apple Award winner.
This week’s Golden Apple Award goes to...
The State Capitol and surrounding community are bracing for potentially violent protests in the...
Breaches at State Capitol few and far between
Source: AP
Vaccinations would take more than a year at current pace
New workforce housing is coming to Northern Walton County.
Habitat Housing
Demand for home sales is up, but inventory is down. A report shows that the time a home stays...
Michael Home Demand