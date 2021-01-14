Advertisement

Missouri man arrested on child neglect charges in Panama City Beach

Tr'ia Wiley is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.
Tr'ia Wiley is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Missouri man is accused of knowing a toddler was hurt but did not get medical help for the child. Instead, he is accused of trying to treat the injuries himself with information he learned from YouTube.

Panama City Beach Police say they pulled over Tr’ia Wiley, 27, of St. Louis, Missouri Wednesday. They say Wiley had no valid driver’s license, an out of state warrant, and was in possession of marijuana.

During the stop, police say they noticed a car seat in the vehicle and asked about the child. Wiley reportedly told police the child was with a babysitter known as Ki Ki at a local hotel. They say Wiley could not give a last name or phone number for Ki Ki.

Investigators say since Wiley was facing criminal charges and was couldn’t answer basic questions about the babysitter, they did a welfare check on the child. They say they knocked on the door with no answer but could hear a child crying inside.

When officers were able to get into the room, they say they found an 18-month-old child lying underneath the covers. They say the child had burns to the back, buttocks, and ankles. Officers say the child was alone in the room.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Wiley was taken to the police department and officers say he gave incriminating statements on how the child received the burns two weeks before. Medical personnel reported the child suffered second and third degree burns over 18 percent of the child’s body. Police say Wiley did not seek medical treatment for the child but told police he treated the child himself with information he learned by watching YouTube.

Wiley is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm on top of his other charges.

