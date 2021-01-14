New shuttle stop or parking lot part of TDC mobility plan

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A new parking lot or shuttle stop is part of the Walton County Tourist Development Council’s mobility plan for 2021.

If it’s approved by commissioners, one could be set up by the Dune Allen regional beach access on 30A.

That area is known to have a lot of traffic congestion during the summer.

The TDC started a shuttle in Grayton Beach last year, and they said it helped move people and get them out of their cars.

“This is part of a larger mobility plan where we hope to get people moving around South Walton a little more easily, relieve some of the congestion on 30A, give them the option of being able to have easier beach access through parking or through a park and ride shuttle,” said David Demarest, director of Visit South Walton.

The TDC estimates more than 18,000 people used the shuttle in Grayton Beach last summer.

