Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight fire in Panama City.

The Panama City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on Harrison Avenue early Thursday morning. Firefighters say when they got on scene there was heavy smoke and fire showing.

Firefighters say no one was inside the building during the fire.

UPDATE: The fire has been put out and no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under...

Posted by WJHG-TV on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

