Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of an overnight fire in Panama City.
The Panama City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire on Harrison Avenue early Thursday morning. Firefighters say when they got on scene there was heavy smoke and fire showing.
Firefighters say no one was inside the building during the fire.
