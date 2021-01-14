Panama City man accused of sexually abusing minor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is facing charges after investigators say he sexually abused a minor years ago.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim told investigators several years ago Darrel Sweringen, 43, had sexually abused her. She told investigators that when it happened, she had told others about it, but nothing was done.

Investigators say they were able to confirm the victim did tell others years ago, but law enforcement was never notified.

Swearingen was interviewed and arrested. He is charged with sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and possession of methamphetamine.

