Advertisement

Panama City man accused of sexually abusing minor

Darrel Swearingen is charged with sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd and lascivious...
Darrel Swearingen is charged with sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and possession of methamphetamine.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local man is facing charges after investigators say he sexually abused a minor years ago.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say the victim told investigators several years ago Darrel Sweringen, 43, had sexually abused her. She told investigators that when it happened, she had told others about it, but nothing was done.

Investigators say they were able to confirm the victim did tell others years ago, but law enforcement was never notified.

Swearingen was interviewed and arrested. He is charged with sexual battery on a child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, and possession of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Governor DeSantis announced a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is coming to Bay and neighboring counties
The city is calling the new complex the "Nehi Road Apartments" for now.
More apartments coming to Panama City
Ashbrook said people are just now getting insurance money and repairing their homes two years...
Many things like Hurricane Michael and the pandemic have impacted the real estate market here in Bay County
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Panama City early Thursday morning.
Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation

Latest News

PCB City Council approves two new projects Thursday, including pedestrian safety and low-water...
Panama City Beach City Council discusses improvements along Front Beach Road
Marlins win on the pitch at South Walton, Bay wins on the court at Arnold
Arnold gets soccer win at South Walton, Bay gets hoops win at Arnold
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we meet Camdon Clay... who sinks his teeth...
GOKart Kid F&P
Six-year-old Camdon Clay of Panama City Beach shows off some of his racing medals.
Local kindergartner is a national championship go-kart racer
It was a packed agenda for Thursday's Panama City Beach City Council Meeting.
PCB Council Meeting