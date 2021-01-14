Advertisement

This week’s Golden Apple Award goes to...

Breanna Leavins, Golden Apple Award winner.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Breanna Leavins from Walton High School in DeFuniak Springs.

Over the past 12 years, she has taught at elementary and middle schools in Freeport and DeFuniak Springs. She is presently serving as a teacher on special assignment at Walton High in the administrative department.

One of the highlights of her years as a teacher was helping a gifted student increase her proficiency in math. She said it made her a better teacher. Ms. Leavins was honored and excited to receive this week’s Golden Apple Award.

“I’m a mom. I have two children of my own. I love every kid like they’re my own. I treat them like I want my own treated. It’s always been my philosophy; it’s worked so far. I don’t think it will fail me,” Golden Apple Award Winner Breanna Leavins said.

Ms. Leavins added that her goal is to help prepare students for the next step in their paths in fulfilling their dreams.

