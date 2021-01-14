Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar for once in the Southeast this week! We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for our Thursday, but for some it’ll have to come after a bit of fog.

Frost and freezing fog may even be an issue as we get the early morning commute underway with many in the low 30s or upper 20s inland to mid 30s on the coast. With temperatures starting out near freezing for many this morning and plenty of moisture present, it’s possible we could see some icy spots develop, especially along some bridges and overpasses where fog could be locally dense. So take it easy on the morning drive when you do approach bridges and overpasses this morning. Once the sun rises we won’t have too much of an issue of frost or freezing fog as temperatures warm above freezing. So commuters after 8am should be good to go.

We’ll see temperatures on their way into the low 60s by this afternoon under mainly sunny skies today! That will be a more seasonal feel this afternoon and we’ll keep it around for at least one more day before another cold front cools us back down over the weekend.

The next cold front actually arrives tomorrow early in the morning where we could see a few passing showers around sunrise. Most of the rain and clouds actually head east early in the day tomorrow and we’ll see plenty of sunshine for Friday, as well as, the weekend ahead.

After temperatures top out in the low 60s for Friday’s highs, we’ll dive back down into the 30s in the mornings with highs only in the 50s in the afternoons of Saturday and Sunday.

For today, mainly sunny skies after a bit of morning fog. Frost and some icy spots are possible this morning on bridges and overpasses before 7am. Highs today warm into the seasonal low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a small rain chance overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning before more sunshine and 60s arrive for Friday.

