Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very cold night tonight here in the panhandle w/lows near freezing north of the bays and near 40 at the coast. Frost is also likely for all of us with the exception of the beaches. Thursday will finally be sunny and a little warmer w/highs in the low 60s. We will see a few more clouds and a few spotty showers Friday. The good news for the weekend ahead is that we expect to see lots of sunshine with cool temps in the 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

