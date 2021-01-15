Advertisement

Annual Seaside School Half Marathon & 5K goes virtual

By Sam Martello
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For nearly 20 years the Seaside School Half Marathon and 5K has brought thousands to the Gulf Coast, but this year, it won’t be in-person.

“The race is virtual, so we’re encouraging our registrants to sign up and participate from wherever they are in the world,” said Executive Director of the Seaside School Foundation Teresa Horton.

Event organizers say they already have 1,100 people registered, and they are trying to reach a goal of 1,500.

“Registration is open and live on runseasidefl.com so go there to register,” said Horton. “The virtual race will run from February 14th through February 28th so you can run anytime in that time frame.”

While the event format may have changed, there’s one thing that remains.

“You’ll receive our amazing swag which we have this year our generous presenting sponsor, Vera Bradley, we have the sling backpack,” said Horton.

Events like this run are why the Seaside School can continue to educate high-performing students like it has for the past 25 years.

“It pays for everything from having the doors open, school supplies for teachers, books for students, technology,” said Head of Schools for Seaside Schools Scott Oprey.

The race isn’t just about raising money.

“Everyone gets involved and you really get to know your faculty members and you really get to know other students you don’t have classes with,” said a senior at the Seaside School Frances Bailey. “The sense of community is really important with events like these.”

Organizers encourage participants to sign up for the race by January 25th.

Again, you can sign up for the race at runseasidefl.com.

