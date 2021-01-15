Drive-up clinic gets COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Up to 480 people received their COVID-19 shots in Walton County Thursday.

The second drive-up vaccination clinic Thursday morning allowed more people 65-years and older to get the Moderna vaccine.

Walton County Emergency Management and the Department of Health organized the distribution at Gene Hurley Park in DeFuniak Springs.

Doctor Venita Morell said it’s important people get the vaccine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“The drive-through clinics that we’re having are very very important because it does allow us to efficiently vaccinate a large number of people in a safe way because of the outdoor setting with the excellent airflow,” said Morell.

Walton County filled all of its vaccine appointments for this week.

People who received their vaccines at the clinic Thursday said the whole thing went smoothly.

“I think this has been super organized, everybody is so awesome here, and just appreciate everything everyone is doing, it’s been wonderful,” said Greg Crawford, a Walton County resident.

Walton County is scheduled to receive more doses of the vaccine next week, but emergency management officials say they do not yet know how many doses, or when they will arrive.

