Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

After yesterday’s sunny skies, we’re talking clouds and showers passing through this morning along another cold front on Satellite and Radar this morning. The good news is most of these showers head out east through the morning and our day will actually shape up beautifully.

Early morning commuters around or before sunrise will certainly need the umbrellas. But after sunrise, or after 7am, the rain showers will be east of Hwy231. So those heading out for the prime morning commute time west of Hwy231 won’t have much, if any, rain concerns.

We’re also fairly mild out the door this morning with upper 50s on the coast to low 50s inland. Because this is a cold front moving through, we may see a quick dip in temperatures through the morning drive. But all in all, we won’t be as cold as morning’s prior and largely in the 50s.

Despite this being a cold front moving through this morning, the colder air is lagging behind the front. As sunshine opens up after the morning bout of showers, we’ll see temperatures rise up into the low 60s this afternoon with breezy west northwesterly winds!

The colder northwesterly breeze arrives overnight tonight and into our weekend. But sunshine also sticks around for both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows over the weekend dip down to the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday morning and near freezing Sunday morning. Afternoon highs over the weekend under mainly sunny skies only muster the mid 50s.

Many will have an extended weekend with Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday and it appears as though chilly 30s will get the day started. Sunshine sticks around into Monday and allows temperatures to warm up to near 60° in the afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a passing batch of showers during the early morning. Sunshine opens up after the rain for the rest of the day with temperatures warming into the seasonal low 60s. Winds will be breezy from the west northwest at 10-20mph today. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us mainly sunny through the weekend but chillier with highs only in the 50s.

