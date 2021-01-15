Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity dedicates two next door homes on the same day

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two homes built next door to each other were both dedicated on Thursday morning in Panama City.

The two families took possession of their homes in consecutive ceremonies. The process to receive a Habitat for Humanity built home does not end when a family is selected by the organization; the family is expected to help build their home as well as other homes or work in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. This work, which the organization refers to as sweat equity, is designed to help prepare the new homeowners for life in their home.

“I think we all understand the value of a good work ethic,” Mark Mitchem, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Bay County, said. “When you’re able to put your own effort into something that is going to be yours later, it is just all the more meaningful. So not only do they have a new home, they have the pride also that comes with having been able to contribute to the building of that home.”

Families are expected to put in 500 total hours of sweat equity as part of the program.

The two homes were the eighth and ninth built in Bay County since Hurricane Michael.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Governor DeSantis announced a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is coming to Bay and neighboring counties
The city is calling the new complex the "Nehi Road Apartments" for now.
More apartments coming to Panama City
Ashbrook said people are just now getting insurance money and repairing their homes two years...
Many things like Hurricane Michael and the pandemic have impacted the real estate market here in Bay County
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Panama City early Thursday morning.
Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation

Latest News

PCB City Council approves two new projects Thursday, including pedestrian safety and low-water...
Panama City Beach City Council discusses improvements along Front Beach Road
Marlins win on the pitch at South Walton, Bay wins on the court at Arnold
Arnold gets soccer win at South Walton, Bay gets hoops win at Arnold
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we meet Camdon Clay... who sinks his teeth...
GOKart Kid F&P
Six-year-old Camdon Clay of Panama City Beach shows off some of his racing medals.
Local kindergartner is a national championship go-kart racer
It was a packed agenda for Thursday's Panama City Beach City Council Meeting.
PCB Council Meeting