Habitat for Humanity dedicates two next door homes on the same day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two homes built next door to each other were both dedicated on Thursday morning in Panama City.

The two families took possession of their homes in consecutive ceremonies. The process to receive a Habitat for Humanity built home does not end when a family is selected by the organization; the family is expected to help build their home as well as other homes or work in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore. This work, which the organization refers to as sweat equity, is designed to help prepare the new homeowners for life in their home.

“I think we all understand the value of a good work ethic,” Mark Mitchem, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Bay County, said. “When you’re able to put your own effort into something that is going to be yours later, it is just all the more meaningful. So not only do they have a new home, they have the pride also that comes with having been able to contribute to the building of that home.”

Families are expected to put in 500 total hours of sweat equity as part of the program.

The two homes were the eighth and ninth built in Bay County since Hurricane Michael.

