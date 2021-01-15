Advertisement

Hurlburt Field elevates to HPCON Charlie in response to COVID-19

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Hurlburt Field officials have elevated the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Level to Charlie in response to current COVID-19 conditions, Jan. 14, 2021.

“We do not make this decision lightly,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Timothy Hood, vice commander of the 1st Special Operations Wing. “Given the uptick of COVID-19 cases in our area, it’s the most logical thing to do because ultimately, we want to ensure the health and safety of our Airmen and their families.”

Hurlburt Field initially transitioned to HPCON Charlie March 25, 2020, but lessened to HPCON Bravo Oct. 19, 2020.

HPCON Charlie indicates a substantial disease threat and is employed due to a local epidemic outbreak of a disease, imminent spread of such a disease to the local area, and/or a wide area of contamination that requires special avoidance procedures.

The increased health protection levels will impact many of the facilities and functions on base. Personnel and residents should expect on-base facilities to decrease activities or reduce hours of operation as conditions warrant. Additional information about reduced activities will be published via official Hurlburt Field social media platforms and the base website.

“It is imperative that we uphold proper COVID-19 protocols in order to maintain our mission readiness,” said Hood.

All individuals on Hurlburt Field will continue to follow Department of Defense guidance and wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance in public areas or work centers. Additionally, cloth face coverings must be worn while entering, exiting, and transiting through publicly accessible common areas in any installation building or facility to include the Commissary, BX, and Shoppette.

All members of Team Hurlburt are encouraged to consult with their unit leadership for specific mission-essential clarification.

