M. Cherry Street Elementary reading initiative

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local elementary school is trying to improve comprehension skills in their students with a family-oriented reading program.

Students and faculty at Merriam Cherry Elementary School will be participating in a program called One School, One Book. Each of them will receive a copy of “The One And Only Ivan.”

Each night the children will be asked to read about 10 to 15 pages of the book. They will then be asked trivia questions and participate in games and family activities involving elements of the book. The program will start Monday, January 25th, and run for 20 school days.

“We’re looking forward to kicking off January 25th. Parents are going to drive through our car area to pick up their books. We’ll have some fun things out there as far as life-sized pictures and images of Ivan so they can see how they measure up to the One and Only Ivan. Then we’ll kick off the reading event that night,” Bryan Long, Principal of Merriam Cherry Street Elementary School, said.

The One School, One Book organization provided almost 500 copies of the book. The students will be able to keep them and reread them at their leisure.

