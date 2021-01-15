One person found dead in Walton County house fire

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was found dead after a house caught fire late Thursday night on Rock Hill Road in Ponce de Leon.

According to officials, a 911 call came in around 11 p.m. Thursday night. At the time, the caller said they could see flames coming from a building next door but did not know whether anyone was inside.

Upon arrival, first responders found heavy smoke and flames coming from a large metal building. We’re told crews quickly made entry and began extinguishing the fire. Officials say firefighters had the blaze under control within 40 minutes.

One body was located in the burned structure.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Fire Rescue and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department responded to this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

