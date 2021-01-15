Panama City Beach City Council discusses improvements along Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a packed agenda for Thursday’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting. Council members had a lot to discuss, mainly because it’s the only meeting in January.

Items on the agenda ranged from Bay Parkway Phase Two, a Bay District Schools presentation and improvements to Front Beach Road including pedestrian safety. But topping the agenda, council members approved a design bid to manage the low-water outfall in Calypso and Lullwater.

“That’s going to be a big difference for the residents in that area to give them the capability to have a nice fresh clean lake as it filters it’s way into the gulf, and it’s also going to reduce pollution, and it’s going to reduce the eye sore we have out there,” Vice Mayor of Panama City Beach Geoff McConnell said.

Officials say the project is co-scheduled with the Community Redevelopment Agency, as they plan to complete it over the next 18 months.

New plans were also put in place Thursday night for pedestrian safety along Front Beach Road.

“So we are going to have a lot more lighted sections, more flashing lights, and some high visibility paint on the crosswalks in several areas throughout Front Beach Road and also looking at high traffic areas to ensure people have the ability to cross the road safety,” McConnell continued.

McConnell adds it’s important to take care of people’s safety in Panama City Beach as the city transitions into a walkable and bikeable destination.

