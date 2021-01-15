Advertisement

Panama City Beach City Council discusses improvements along Front Beach Road

PCB City Council approves two new projects Thursday, including pedestrian safety and low-water...
PCB City Council approves two new projects Thursday, including pedestrian safety and low-water outfall cleaning.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a packed agenda for Thursday’s Panama City Beach City Council meeting. Council members had a lot to discuss, mainly because it’s the only meeting in January.

Items on the agenda ranged from Bay Parkway Phase Two, a Bay District Schools presentation and improvements to Front Beach Road including pedestrian safety. But topping the agenda, council members approved a design bid to manage the low-water outfall in Calypso and Lullwater.

“That’s going to be a big difference for the residents in that area to give them the capability to have a nice fresh clean lake as it filters it’s way into the gulf, and it’s also going to reduce pollution, and it’s going to reduce the eye sore we have out there,” Vice Mayor of Panama City Beach Geoff McConnell said.

Officials say the project is co-scheduled with the Community Redevelopment Agency, as they plan to complete it over the next 18 months.

New plans were also put in place Thursday night for pedestrian safety along Front Beach Road.

“So we are going to have a lot more lighted sections, more flashing lights, and some high visibility paint on the crosswalks in several areas throughout Front Beach Road and also looking at high traffic areas to ensure people have the ability to cross the road safety,” McConnell continued.

McConnell adds it’s important to take care of people’s safety in Panama City Beach as the city transitions into a walkable and bikeable destination.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference Tuesday outside of the grocery store chain he...
Governor DeSantis announced a new COVID-19 vaccine distribution site is coming to Bay and neighboring counties
The city is calling the new complex the "Nehi Road Apartments" for now.
More apartments coming to Panama City
Ashbrook said people are just now getting insurance money and repairing their homes two years...
Many things like Hurricane Michael and the pandemic have impacted the real estate market here in Bay County
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Panama City early Thursday morning.
Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation

Latest News

Marlins win on the pitch at South Walton, Bay wins on the court at Arnold
Arnold gets soccer win at South Walton, Bay gets hoops win at Arnold
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we meet Camdon Clay... who sinks his teeth...
GOKart Kid F&P
Six-year-old Camdon Clay of Panama City Beach shows off some of his racing medals.
Local kindergartner is a national championship go-kart racer
It was a packed agenda for Thursday's Panama City Beach City Council Meeting.
PCB Council Meeting