Suspicious death investigation, man wanted for tampering with evidence

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home in the Niceville area.

Deputies say they responded to the call on Pine Street Wednesday morning in reference to a missing person call and indications of a possible death.

They say when they got to the home, they found Lauryn Marotto, 45, dead underneath bedding in the master bedroom. An autopsy will be conducted.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Bret Bay, 57, for tampering with evidence. They say he lived at the trailer with Marotto. They say Bay and his white 1995 Isuzu station wagon are currently missing.

Bay is described as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes, about 5′10″ tall, and weighs about 200 pounds.

Investigators have issued a warrant for Bret Bay, 57, for tampering with evidence. This is a mugshot from 2016. (Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

If you have information on Bay’s whereabouts or this case, call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400.

