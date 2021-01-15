Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain returns to the forecast tonight/Friday AM
By Chris Smith
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring a quick shot of rain tonight to our area. The winds are increasing the moistures and the rain should arrive by late tonight/early Friday AM. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be over 50% and rain totals will be <.25″. The rain exits the panhandle by Friday morning w/highs near 60. Winds will be W/NW 5-10 mph.

The weekend will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s and lows near 40 Saturday morning and near freezing Sunday AM.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Rain moves into the panhandle tonight, but quickly exits.
