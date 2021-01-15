Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will bring a quick shot of rain tonight to our area. The winds are increasing the moistures and the rain should arrive by late tonight/early Friday AM. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be over 50% and rain totals will be <.25″. The rain exits the panhandle by Friday morning w/highs near 60. Winds will be W/NW 5-10 mph.

The weekend will be sunny and cool with highs in the 50s and lows near 40 Saturday morning and near freezing Sunday AM.

