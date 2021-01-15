Advertisement

Walton County Schools breaks ground to accommodate growth

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more families decide to call Walton County home, schools are having to expand to meet up with the growth.

Thursday, Walton County Schools broke ground on an expansion at Freeport Elementary, which school leaders say will help accommodate for 200 additional students.

“Now we are up to about 830 students, so it’s growing very fast, and most of the growth has happened in the last three years,” Freeport Elementary School Principal Kristin Lewis said.

Lewis said the expansion will help students and educators.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to have more space, right now we are currently over capacity, so this is going to be an amazing opportunity for our students to come in and have new classrooms, it’ll be exciting and we won’t be so packed in our classrooms,” Lewis said.

Schools aren’t the only thing expanding.

That same day, ground also broke on the Freeport Transportation Complex.

“Because the expansion is all over Walton County, we need to have a transportation department in the Freeport area, because it services the Freeport area, as well as the South Walton area,” A. Russell Hughes, superintendent of Walton County Schools, said.

The transportation complex is located next to Freeport High School.

Superintendent Hughes said they are looking to build a new middle school next.

