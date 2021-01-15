Woman charged with stabbing husband during argument

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with stabbing her husband following a night out at a local bar.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials, Shawna Evans, 52, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Officials say Evans’ husband told them the two went out to have drinks; however, when they got home, the two got into an argument. The 54-year-old man told deputies Evans allegedly scratched his face before leaving the room to grab a butcher knife.

Deputies say the victim suffered a puncture wound to the chest and a laceration to the hand. We’re told the suspect also had a cut on her hand.

Officials say they found the knife in the kitchen with blood still smeared on it.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.