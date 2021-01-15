Advertisement

Woman charged with stabbing husband during argument

A Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with stabbing her husband following a night out at a...
A Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with stabbing her husband following a night out at a local bar.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with stabbing her husband following a night out at a local bar.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s officials, Shawna Evans, 52, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, as well as violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Officials say Evans’ husband told them the two went out to have drinks; however, when they got home, the two got into an argument. The 54-year-old man told deputies Evans allegedly scratched his face before leaving the room to grab a butcher knife.

Deputies say the victim suffered a puncture wound to the chest and a laceration to the hand. We’re told the suspect also had a cut on her hand.

Officials say they found the knife in the kitchen with blood still smeared on it.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
The Republican Party of Bay County says it stands by an earlier decision it will not recognize...
Bay County Republican Party stands by Dec. 7th decision denouncing Biden as “President-Imposed”
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Panama City early Thursday morning.
Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation
Tr'ia Wiley is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.
Missouri man arrested on child neglect charges in Panama City Beach
Ashbrook said people are just now getting insurance money and repairing their homes two years...
Many things like Hurricane Michael and the pandemic have impacted the real estate market here in Bay County

Latest News

Mosley wins at Rutherford, Lady Marlins win at home over the Lady Dolphins
Mosley wins at Rutherford, Lady Marlins take care of Lady Dolphins on the hardwood Friday
Hotel Effie in Sandestin is set to open February 1st.
Opening of Hotel Effie to bring hundreds of jobs to Sandestin
A replica of the Pinta is docked in Sandestin.
Replica of Columbus ship ‘Pinta’ docked in Baytowne Marina
On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between...
A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach
The Bay Haven Charter Academy board of directors voted Thursday to move the HR department under...
Bay Haven Charter Academy votes to restructure human resources department