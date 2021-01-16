Advertisement

A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach. While resorts are nothing new for our area, this one is nothing like we’ve ever seen. It’s a luxury RV resort.

On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between Hutchinson Boulevard and Front Beach Road, next to Clara Avenue. Planning Board Member Reggie Johns said we have a number of condos and hotels on the beach and adding this luxury RV resort will create a nice blend.

“These people will come, they’ll spend money in the retail stores. They’ll spend money in the restaurants and we believe, as a full consensus on the board, that we believe it’ll be a good addition to Panama City Beach,” said Johns.

Johns added, The Kukla RV Resort will offer amenities like a pool, fitness center, restaurant, clubhouse, concierge, and more. Next to Kukla, A Raccoon River Campground worker told us they aren’t worried about another RV park coming to the area. The worker adds it’s a different type of clientele and says both parks will be kept busy.

“These RV’s are hundreds of thousands of dollars. So it does bring a different client into Panama City Beach,” said Johns.

Johns said the luxury development is geared toward bringing in high-end clientele. But the ultimate goal is to bring even more exposure and tourists to the beach. The city council still has to approve the development order.

