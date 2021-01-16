Alleged stolen lottery tickets and vehicle lead to suspect’s arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A female was arrested Thursday night after deputies say she stole a vehicle and bundles of lottery tickets.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said Ersela Evans-Lowe, 27, was arrested and charged with grand theft, possession of lottery tickets not yet played and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Officials said they found Evans-Lowe in a Fort Walton Beach convenience store parking lot Thursday sitting in an SUV with two flat tires and flashing hazard lights.

Through an investigation, deputies said they found the 2008 Nissan Armada the suspect was in had been stolen on January 14. They say video surveillance from the convenience store located on Martin Luther King Blvd. showed Evans-Lowe driving the vehicle into the store’s parking lot.

When deputies asked her to step out of the vehicle, they say her purse fell to the ground and a dozen packs of wrapped Florida Lottery Tickets spilled out. Officials say the surveillance video also showed the suspect had stolen the tickets, valued at $8,700 while she had been in the store trying to cash a check.

We’re told the clerk was unaware the lottery tickets had been stolen.

