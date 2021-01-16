Bay Haven Charter Academy votes to restructure human resources department

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay Haven Charter Academy is moving forward with its decision to restructure its HR department.

At Thursday’s board of directors meeting at North Bay Haven, board members voted unanimously to move human resources under the position of Chief Education Officer.

That position is currently held by Larry Bolinger.

This comes after Bay Haven’s previous HR Coordinator Elizabeth Austill was fired back in December.

The board also voted to reclassify the coordinator position to HR Clerk.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.