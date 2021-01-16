Advertisement

Bay Haven Charter Academy votes to restructure human resources department

The Bay Haven Charter Academy board of directors voted Thursday to move the HR department under...
The Bay Haven Charter Academy board of directors voted Thursday to move the HR department under the CEO.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay Haven Charter Academy is moving forward with its decision to restructure its HR department.

At Thursday’s board of directors meeting at North Bay Haven, board members voted unanimously to move human resources under the position of Chief Education Officer.

That position is currently held by Larry Bolinger.

This comes after Bay Haven’s previous HR Coordinator Elizabeth Austill was fired back in December.

The board also voted to reclassify the coordinator position to HR Clerk.

