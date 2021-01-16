FSU Panama City new residential facility set to open in August

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first-ever residential facility on campus will house up to 380 students from both Florida State University Panama City and Gulf Coast State College.

The 23-million-dollar project broke ground in July.

“It is a retention tool. We call it a living-learning center,” FSU Panama City Associate Dean Irvin Clark said.

Many of the students attending the Panama City campus are commuters.

“I actually live about an hour away and I’ve gone to school here since 2018. Post-Hurricane Michael, traffic was horrendous. I actually had an 8 am class and had to leave my house around 6:30 every morning to get to class on time,” student and future resident Mia Bennett explained.

Students living in the new facility will be able to walk to classes, rather than drive.

The apartments will feature one, two, even four-bedroom floor plans in a variety of layouts, and will be fully furnished.

Graduate student and future resident Mia Bennett looks forward to moving into the new complex.

“We’re going to have a pool. The bay view is just going to be amazing. I think there’s also going to be a volleyball court,” Bennett said.

Other amenities include a 24-hour fitness facility, study rooms, and a resident lounge.

Associate Dean Irvin Clark says he believes this new residential facility will not only enhance the academic experience for students, but also the experiences they will have outside of the classroom.

“They’ll be more interested in doing clubs and having organizations and doing all kinds of fun activities outside on the grounds of both campuses,” Clark said.

But Clark also said the best part of the project is making the students feel at home. He said, “People can call this home. You know just not a place to just go to school but they can actually call FSU Panama City home.”

The new apartments are on track and set to open in August.

