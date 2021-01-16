More crosswalks coming to Front Beach Road
More crosswalks are coming along Front Beach Road due to an increase in pedestrian and bicycle crashes.
Panama City Beach police identified ten areas of concern that need immediate attention due to the number of crashes occurring in each vicinity between November 2017 and November 2020.
They include:
Calypso Condo area - 13 crashes
Parking lot behind the old Snappy Turtle - 14 crashes
Seahaven Motel - 17 crashes
Sharky’s - 13 crashes
Origins Condominiums - 8 crashes
Runaway Island - 9 crashes
Casa Loma - 15 crashes
Clara Avenue intersection - 15 crashes
M.B. Miller County Pier - 12 crashes
Grand Panama - 9 crashes
City officials want to make a change by rehabbing or adding crosswalks.
Panama City Beach City Councilman Geoff McConnell said we are seeing an increase in tourists in PCB every year, so he wants to get ahead of the crowd.
“Some crosswalk areas will be rehabbed and better paint put on it but we will also be adding lights and signs that tell people that it’s state law to stop for pedestrians when they’re in the crosswalk,” McConnell said.
He also said each section should take about 18 months to complete.
McConnell said the city is looking to add more street lights too but it has to work with the state on that.
