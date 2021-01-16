More crosswalks coming to Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More crosswalks are coming along Front Beach Road due to an increase in pedestrian and bicycle crashes.

Panama City Beach police identified ten areas of concern that need immediate attention due to the number of crashes occurring in each vicinity between November 2017 and November 2020.

They include:

Calypso Condo area - 13 crashes

Parking lot behind the old Snappy Turtle - 14 crashes

Seahaven Motel - 17 crashes

Sharky’s - 13 crashes

Origins Condominiums - 8 crashes

Runaway Island - 9 crashes

Casa Loma - 15 crashes

Clara Avenue intersection - 15 crashes

M.B. Miller County Pier - 12 crashes

Grand Panama - 9 crashes

City officials want to make a change by rehabbing or adding crosswalks.

Panama City Beach City Councilman Geoff McConnell said we are seeing an increase in tourists in PCB every year, so he wants to get ahead of the crowd.

“Some crosswalk areas will be rehabbed and better paint put on it but we will also be adding lights and signs that tell people that it’s state law to stop for pedestrians when they’re in the crosswalk,” McConnell said.

He also said each section should take about 18 months to complete.

McConnell said the city is looking to add more street lights too but it has to work with the state on that.

