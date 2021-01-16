Advertisement

Opening of Hotel Effie to bring hundreds of jobs to Sandestin

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Every year, tens of thousands of people visit the Emerald Coast because of its beaches and its proximity to larger cities.

And with that comes a need for more lodging.

Sandestin is answering that call.

A new hotel in the resort will not only accommodate more visitors but also employ hundreds of people year-round.

“A lot of people flock here and especially given the time, and the time that we’re in, people need to get away,” said Melissa Watson, marketing director for Sandestin Resort.

Hotel Effie is named after Sandestin vice president of development Sara Becnel’s grandmother. She said they are targeting corporate travelers to bring in revenue, and keep people employed, throughout the year.

“The corporate traveler will bring in a different type of guest into the community, that will shop and dine and play and spend money, and really revitalize the area a bit,” said Becnel.

Hotel Effie general manager Sunni Dupree said the jobs will be good-paying.

“We will be paying very well compared to the surrounding hotels, and we anticipate that it’s a great opportunity for people to become employed, especially during COVID when there’s so many people in the hospitality business that have lost their jobs,” said Dupree.

the ten-story, 250 room hotel will welcome its firsts guests on February 1st.

