Phone scam reported in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beware of who is on the other side of phone when you answer it.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies are alerting locals to a phone scam reported in the area. Deputies say the victims report the scammers are posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Locals say the scammer tells them, “A box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.”

The call goes on to ask the victim to press #1 to speak with an agent, who tries to get the person’s banking information.

Deputies say these are phone scams and phishing attempts, and residents are urged to not give any information to these people.

