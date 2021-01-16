Advertisement

Phone scam reported in Holmes County

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies are alerting locals to a phone scam reported in the area.
Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies are alerting locals to a phone scam reported in the area.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Beware of who is on the other side of phone when you answer it.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies are alerting locals to a phone scam reported in the area. Deputies say the victims report the scammers are posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. Locals say the scammer tells them, “A box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.”

The call goes on to ask the victim to press #1 to speak with an agent, who tries to get the person’s banking information.

Deputies say these are phone scams and phishing attempts, and residents are urged to not give any information to these people.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to lottery officials, Leroy Brake, of Wewahitchka, recently won $1 million on a...
Gulf County man wins $1 million on scratch-off; plans to give back
The Republican Party of Bay County says it stands by an earlier decision it will not recognize...
Bay County Republican Party stands by Dec. 7th decision denouncing Biden as “President-Imposed”
Firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in Panama City early Thursday morning.
Overnight fire in Panama City under investigation
Tr'ia Wiley is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.
Missouri man arrested on child neglect charges in Panama City Beach
Ashbrook said people are just now getting insurance money and repairing their homes two years...
Many things like Hurricane Michael and the pandemic have impacted the real estate market here in Bay County

Latest News

Mosley wins at Rutherford, Lady Marlins win at home over the Lady Dolphins
Mosley wins at Rutherford, Lady Marlins take care of Lady Dolphins on the hardwood Friday
Hotel Effie in Sandestin is set to open February 1st.
Opening of Hotel Effie to bring hundreds of jobs to Sandestin
A replica of the Pinta is docked in Sandestin.
Replica of Columbus ship ‘Pinta’ docked in Baytowne Marina
On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between...
A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach
The Bay Haven Charter Academy board of directors voted Thursday to move the HR department under...
Bay Haven Charter Academy votes to restructure human resources department