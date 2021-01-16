Replica of Columbus ship ‘Pinta’ docked in Baytowne Marina

SANDESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A replica of one of Christopher Columbus’ ships is docked in Sandestin at Baytowne Marina.

The full-size replica of the Pinta is here until next Sunday, January 24th.

The Pinta’s captain Stephen Sanger said they normally travel 10 thousand miles each year, but because of COVID-19, they’ve only been able to travel about one thousand.

He adds that this is basically a floating museum.

“You’re looking at the most historically accurate replicas of the caravel, the Portuguese caravel style of ship, that Columbus selected and these ships made four voyages across the Atlantic Ocean back in 1492,” said Sanger.

The Nina is considered the most historically accurate replica of Columbus’ ship.

It was damaged during Hurricane Sally in Pensacola.

And onboard the Nina was a dog, which they rescued and now raise on the Pinta.

