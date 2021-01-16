Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The few scattered showers we saw across the region today will be the last bit of rain we see for at least a week.

Temperatures to kick off the weekend will remain on the cooler side, with highs only climbing into the low to mid 50s. A warming trend will settle in by Sunday, leading to a return of the upper 60s to even 70s by the latter half of next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout this period, with only occasional periods of clouds.

You can watch my full forecast above.

