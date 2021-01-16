Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The few scattered showers we saw across the region today will be the last bit of rain we see for at least a week.

Temperatures to kick off the weekend will remain on the cooler side, with highs only climbing into the low to mid 50s. A warming trend will settle in by Sunday, leading to a return of the upper 60s to even 70s by the latter half of next week. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout this period, with only occasional periods of clouds.

