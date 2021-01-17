Advertisement

Bay County Republican Party stands by Dec. 7th decision denouncing Biden as “President-Imposed”

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congress officially signed off on the Electoral College vote count last week saying Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. However, members of the Bay County Republican Party say they’re still standing by a resolution members passed December 7th saying the local party will “not consider Joseph Biden to be the legitimate winner of the 2020 Election without a concession from President Donald J. Trump.”

The resolution went on to say “the Bay County Republican Party will only refer to a Democratic Administration in the United States for the next four years as ‘President-Imposed’” and will encourage local party members to “not cooperate with an illegitimate-Biden Administration on any matters that infringe upon the Constitutionally protected rights of our citizens.”

Friday, Bay County Republican Party Vice Chairman Tho Bishop, who wrote the resolution, said he stands by these statements from December. He said he doesn’t want local President Trump supporters to feel abandoned by the party.

He does not condone the violence at the Capitol, but he said what happened on January 6 doesn’t dismiss his original concerns.

“If Donald Trump says ‘I’ve had my concerns addressed, I lost this election fair and square’ then there’s no issue here. Again, the Republican Party, the national party in 2020, said that we stand behind President Trump. Well, guess what, the Bay County Republican Party continues to stand behind President Trump,” Bishop said.

On the other side, local democrat Alvin Peters said the Republican Party is simply ignoring the truth.

“So many of the local officials are Republicans, and so they have to ask themselves as responsible elected officials, do they support the decision of the local Republican Party to promote this falsehood, to promote the idea that there is some kind of fraud in this election?” Peters said.

Peters also said it’s hard for our democracy to go on when some Republicans continue to listen to and believe President Trump’s false statements.

The full text of the resolution states:

“WHEREAS, Article VII, Section 12 of the Bay County Republican Executive Committee allows for the REC to pass a resolution on behalf of the organization; and

WHEREAS, President Donald J. Trump, the National Republican Party and the Republican Party of Florida have expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 Election held; and

WHEREAS, the legal team of President Donald J. Trump has presented evidence in multiple states to support the claims questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 Election; and

WHEREAS, the official platform of the Republican National Committee explicitly states that it “enthusiastically supports President Trump” and that “the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda;” now therefore

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party stands in support of President Donald J. Trump; and be it further

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party will not consider Joseph Biden to be the legitimate winner of the 2020 Election without a concession from President Donald J. Trump acknowledging a fair election; and be it further

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party will only refer to a Democratic Administration in the United States for the next four years as “President-Imposed,” without a concession of President Donald J. Trump acknowledging a fair election; and be it further

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party will encourage Bay County Republican officials to not cooperate with an illegitimate-Biden Administration on any matters that infringe upon the Constitutionally protected rights of our citizens.”

Below is the post they made on Facebook in December when they made their decision.

***BAY COUNTY REC VOTES TO STAND WITH TRUMP ON 2020 ELECTION, DENOUNCES BIDEN AS "PRESIDENT-IMPOSED" *** Tonight, the...

Posted by Bay County Republican Party Of Florida on Monday, December 7, 2020

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
One family is now starting a petition titled "Colleen's Heart" to allow at least one family...
Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Rebekah Jones bonds out of Leon County Jail
Friends and family gather to remember Martin Lee Anderson.
Family and friends remember Martin Lee Anderson on his 30th birthday

Latest News

File image
Touted as Bay County’s largest hiring event, annual job fair goes virtual
One of the largest hiring events our area has to offer is going virtual this year, but...
34th Annual Bay County Job Fair Goes Virtual
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Rebekah Jones bonds out of Leon County Jail
It takes a look at what Dr. King experienced himself during the Civil Rights Movement.
With many MLK Day events cancelled, local leaders urged the community to still find a way to honor him