Bay County Republican Party stands by Dec. 7th decision denouncing Biden as “President-Imposed”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congress officially signed off on the Electoral College vote count last week saying Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. However, members of the Bay County Republican Party say they’re still standing by a resolution members passed December 7th saying the local party will “not consider Joseph Biden to be the legitimate winner of the 2020 Election without a concession from President Donald J. Trump.”

The resolution went on to say “the Bay County Republican Party will only refer to a Democratic Administration in the United States for the next four years as ‘President-Imposed’” and will encourage local party members to “not cooperate with an illegitimate-Biden Administration on any matters that infringe upon the Constitutionally protected rights of our citizens.”

Friday, Bay County Republican Party Vice Chairman Tho Bishop, who wrote the resolution, said he stands by these statements from December. He said he doesn’t want local President Trump supporters to feel abandoned by the party.

He does not condone the violence at the Capitol, but he said what happened on January 6 doesn’t dismiss his original concerns.

“If Donald Trump says ‘I’ve had my concerns addressed, I lost this election fair and square’ then there’s no issue here. Again, the Republican Party, the national party in 2020, said that we stand behind President Trump. Well, guess what, the Bay County Republican Party continues to stand behind President Trump,” Bishop said.

On the other side, local democrat Alvin Peters said the Republican Party is simply ignoring the truth.

“So many of the local officials are Republicans, and so they have to ask themselves as responsible elected officials, do they support the decision of the local Republican Party to promote this falsehood, to promote the idea that there is some kind of fraud in this election?” Peters said.

Peters also said it’s hard for our democracy to go on when some Republicans continue to listen to and believe President Trump’s false statements.

The full text of the resolution states:

“WHEREAS, Article VII, Section 12 of the Bay County Republican Executive Committee allows for the REC to pass a resolution on behalf of the organization; and

WHEREAS, President Donald J. Trump, the National Republican Party and the Republican Party of Florida have expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 Election held; and

WHEREAS, the legal team of President Donald J. Trump has presented evidence in multiple states to support the claims questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 Election; and

WHEREAS, the official platform of the Republican National Committee explicitly states that it “enthusiastically supports President Trump” and that “the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda;” now therefore

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party stands in support of President Donald J. Trump; and be it further

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party will not consider Joseph Biden to be the legitimate winner of the 2020 Election without a concession from President Donald J. Trump acknowledging a fair election; and be it further

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party will only refer to a Democratic Administration in the United States for the next four years as “President-Imposed,” without a concession of President Donald J. Trump acknowledging a fair election; and be it further

RESOLVED, the Bay County Republican Party will encourage Bay County Republican officials to not cooperate with an illegitimate-Biden Administration on any matters that infringe upon the Constitutionally protected rights of our citizens.”

Below is the post they made on Facebook in December when they made their decision.

***BAY COUNTY REC VOTES TO STAND WITH TRUMP ON 2020 ELECTION, DENOUNCES BIDEN AS "PRESIDENT-IMPOSED" *** Tonight, the... Posted by Bay County Republican Party Of Florida on Monday, December 7, 2020

