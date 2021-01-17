Lynn Haven celebrates Florida Arbor Day by hosting tree giveaway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The City of Lynn Haven celebrated Florida Arbor Day on Saturday by giving away 300 trees.

Residents were invited to A.L. Kinsaul Park to pick up a free tree of choice, including a Crape Myrtle, River Birch, or Florida Elm.

Organizers said they chose these trees because they’re not only durable but also fast-growing and low maintenance.

Last year, the Lynn Haven Rotary Club donated $30,000 to the city to promote the replanting of trees in the community. Rotary Club members said the money is used to host events like these.

“I always refer to this as starting a new chapter. Yes, we experienced this hurricane but we have to move forward. And this is just one element that we can do, a tree that we can plan together with our loved ones, with our families,” Rotary Club member Ben Janke said.

Officials said that if you weren’t able to pick up a tree Saturday, don’t worry, they plan to have more events similar to this one in the near future.

