Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunshine prevailed across the Panhandle today, and we aren’t gonna see it go anywhere anytime soon.

We’ll likely see some occasional periods of clouds over the next week, but for the most part sunny skies and warmer temperatures will be the story. Highs are looking likely to return to the 70s by Thursday, but more moisture will return along with that warm air as well to bring showers to the region by Friday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

