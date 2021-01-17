Save the Closet hosts clothing giveaway

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Save the Closet has been helping the Bay County community ever since Hurricane Michael devastated locals more than two years ago.

The nonprofit continues to help those in need to this day, doing so on Saturday with a community clothing giveaway.

“It’s a God sent. It’s awesome. I am so appreciative of the organizers here to be able to do this for the people in our community,” shopper Kim Epperson said.

The organization offers men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, as well as shoes and accessories.

And, it’s all completely free!

“It helps a lot people who don’t have like a lot of money to get clothes because a lot of clothes are really expensive at some places,” shopper Violet Reeder said.

All donations are either brand new or gently used.

Founder and Executive Director Katy Pinson said she hopes those who still haven’t been able to recover from the hurricane can use this as a resource.

This continues to be a recourse for people to stretch the dollar, to make it go a little bit further and help them with things as basic as clothing, which can help them get better jobs, and help them have a little more self-confidence,” Pinson said.

Shopper Kim Epperson said this is exactly what the community needs.

“I just met some people who were formerly homeless, that are now since homed. And I’m glad to see that they’re able to come here and add to the blessings that they’ve been given now with a roof over their head. On so many levels this is just what the community needs,” Epperson said.

These events look to help people get back on their feet, no matter the circumstances.

Pinson said if you have anything you would like to donate, you can stop by their big trailer located off Hutchison Boulevard. The side door is unlocked from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. daily for no-contact drop-off.

