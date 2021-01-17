Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More of the same weather-wise across the Panhandle today, but change is on the way.

A warming trend is in store for the majority of the week, peaking in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances also return by Friday, and cooler and drier air will filter in behind that. We’re looking at around a 30% chance of showers for Friday, dropping to 20% by Saturday with more springlike conditions in store for the end of the weekend.



