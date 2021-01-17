Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More of the same weather-wise across the Panhandle today, but change is on the way.

A warming trend is in store for the majority of the week, peaking in the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances also return by Friday, and cooler and drier air will filter in behind that. We’re looking at around a 30% chance of showers for Friday, dropping to 20% by Saturday with more springlike conditions in store for the end of the weekend.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between...
A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach
The Republican Party of Bay County says it stands by an earlier decision it will not recognize...
Bay County Republican Party stands by Dec. 7th decision denouncing Biden as “President-Imposed”
Hotel Effie in Sandestin is set to open February 1st.
Opening of Hotel Effie to bring hundreds of jobs to Sandestin
Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies are alerting locals to a phone scam reported in the area.
Phone scam reported in Holmes County
A Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with stabbing her husband following a night out at a...
Woman charged with stabbing husband during argument

Latest News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 1-17-2021
SUNDAY EVENING WX 1-17-2021
Saturday Evening Forecast
SATURDAY EVENING WX 1-16-2021
SATURDAY EVENING WX 1-16-2021
Weekend Forecast WJHG
Weekend Forecast