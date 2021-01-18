Celebrations go virtual for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

On any other Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we would probably be discussing local celebrations to go out and enjoy. However, COVID-19 has altered the plans of many organizations in our area.

Newschannel 7′s Sam Martello was live with Janice Lucas at the LEAD Coalition for more on how you can still celebrate.

The Local NAACP and several youth groups will be hosting a virtual Dr. Martin L. King Celebration this Monday, January 18 at 10:00 a.m. The guest speaker is Keith Bowers, who is a local person educated in our school system and is presently a Regional Director of the Florida Small Business Development Center. You can access the event by clicking here.

Lucas says that despite the usual events being canceled, she still encourages people to reflect on Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, especially for school-aged children who are home from school.

