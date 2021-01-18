Advertisement

Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital

By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every day we hear more reports of COVID-19 deaths nationwide and locally. For some, loved ones have suffered and died alone.

One family is now starting a petition titled “Colleen’s Heart” to allow at least one family member to be present during the final moments of a COVID-19 patient who has taken a turn for the worse. The idea is in recognition of their own loved one who passed.

“One person should be allowed to go in and spend time and care for them and love them and hug them and bathe them and provide them with the strength they don’t have on their own at that time,” said Lisa Shaw, one of the “Colleen’s Heart” petition creators.

Shaw alongside her husband, Scott, recently lost her father due to the virus. She emphasizes why her husband and herself hope to create this petition.

“We are hoping that this petition will help others in their situations, so that their loved ones that may be sick or in the hospital are not suffering from the isolation and that solitary confinement,” said Shaw. “Touch is so very important through everybody’s life day to day. We need that! We need it for strength, power, healing, all of the above. No one else needs to suffer the way our father suffered in the hospital alone.”

Family members emphasize a primary factor behind the petition is touch.

“Touch and knowing somebody is there and fighting with them. Gives a person more fight,” said Scott Shaw.

They say it is needed day-to-day especially at a crucial time, letting loved ones know they are not alone.

