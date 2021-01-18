Martin Luther King Jr. Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone and happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

We’re off to a chilly start under clear skies on satellite and radar. Plenty of sunshine lies ahead to help warm us up from some chilly degrees this morning, especially away from the coast.

We’re heading out the door early on this morning in the 30s inland to low 40s on the coast. There’s only a light wind that’s adding a bit to the chill early on. But under the sunshine we’ll warm quickly into the mid 50s by the end of the morning commute. Highs today will crack the 60s in most locations giving us a very seasonal feel under the sunshine.

That’s just the start to a warming trend that takes over this week. High pressure settles in for the early week forecast giving us plenty of sunshine. With the jet stream pushed further to the north thanks to the high pressure ridge, we’ll see temperatures climb above seasonal average into the mid 60s on Tuesday.

A weak frontal boundary slides south into our ridge by midweek, but is only able to kick up a few more clouds as it stalls out. We won’t see it bring any cooler temperatures, in fact our highs warm into the upper 60s by the end of the week.

We’ll have a wonderful spring feel by Thursday and on into the weekend. However this stalled out front may be able to kick up a few showers come Friday, largely in the Wiregrass of South Alabama.

For today, abundant sunshine with seasonable highs in the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast features a warming trend into the mid to upper 60s as the week unfolds with a bit more cloudiness by the late week.

