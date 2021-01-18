Advertisement

Robotic pets bringing smiles to local nursing home patients

By Antonio Reese
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local nursing home’s residents are receiving some cheer thanks to some new robotic friends.

Senior citizens in the Mathison Retirement Community recently welcomed in several new artificial intelligence pets, varying between dogs and cats to help patients who suffer from dementia.

The donated pets came from one resident’s son who felt his mother and others could have something to look forward to on a day-to-day basis.

“I just love to hold him and listen to him,” said senior citizen Iris Reedar. “Make his little sounds; he makes them all the time. If I leave him alone, its almost like he is talking to himself or something. He’s making these noises, yeah, yes!”

Robotic pets donator Joe Nelson adds what he hopes to achieve in the near future with spreading robotic pets into other local retirement communities.

“My hope now is some corporations will pick up and make some; not huge but some donations that will help boost enough money that I can provide other facilities in Bay County. Not just SI Mathison, but other facilities in Bay County these pets,” said Nelson.

Nelson emphasizes that the current GoFundMe page he has been using to obtain donations for the robotic pets is still active.

He also adds, he hopes to help assist other facilities in town with their own robotic pets.

For those interested in making any contribution, you can visit the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/robotic-pets-for-covid-elderly-shutins?utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all

If unable to reach the link above, one can also go the homepage of GoFundMe and search robotic dogs for COVID.

