Bay Health Department offered COVID vaccinations during the MLK holiday

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many offices and businesses are normally closed on Martin Luther King Day, but one Bay County department chose to stay open to follow the example of Dr. King.

The Bay County Health Department held a special holiday COVID-19 vaccine distribution event Monday at Hiland Park Baptist Church. Health Officer Sandon Speedling said they are usually closed on the MLK holiday, but this year they were following Dr. King’s example of service. Public Information Officer Heather Kretzer said they’re doing that by vaccinating 300 seniors 65 and older during Monday’s event. Kretzer added the seniors are very appreciative of the vaccine distribution.

“You know we wanted to, as mister Speedling said, to be able to honor Dr. Martin Luther King. The day is set aside nationally as a day of service and we wanted to be able to get these much-needed vaccines out to our seniors,” said Kretzer.

Kretzer said as of Monday at noon, 7,277 Bay County residents had received their first dose of vaccine and 57 had completed the series. She added the Bay County Health Department has suspended COVID-19 testing in order to focus on vaccine distributions. Kretzer said they are referring people to their partner with Bay Bounty offering testing in Lynn Haven and Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“We have put out appointments online and those appointments usually fill up within 15 to 30 minutes. We are also making sure that seniors who lack digital literacy are able to book those appointments online. Of course, that takes a little more time, but we’re making sure they have access to it,” said Kretzer.

Kretzer said the best way for people to learn about vaccine distribution events is to text bayhealth as one word to 888-777 or go online to Alert Bay and sign up with your email. She adds they realize some seniors may not have access to texting or email and ask that people help their elderly family members and friends sign up. People will be called in advance to schedule an appointment for the second dose and will get it within five days of the due date.

