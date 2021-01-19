Camp Creek and FSU hosting ACC golf tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida State golf team is hosting the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational through this past weekend and into the early part of this week. We went out Monday for part of the second round of that 54 hole tournament. And found perfect conditions for play.

Ten ACC teams coming in for this tourney. Each team brining 6 players, five playing towards a team score, and then one extra player for just individual play.

The host team Florida State finishing Monday at 9 under par, and minus 12 for the event. That’s two shots behind the leader Wake Forest which is at 14 under overall, Clemson tied with FSU at 12 under going into the final 18 holes Tuesday.

I caught up with St. Joe’s Golf General Manager Ryan Mulvey, who is helping to oversee this entire event and we spoke about how this event came to be at Camp Creek!

“Trey Jones the coach of the FSU golf team, is a member here with us at Club Spy-Joe.” Mulvey explained. “And we had just renovated Camp Creek Golf Club last year, all new platinum paspalum grass, brand new bunker sand. It was kind of this natural pairing to try to pull this ACC event together. And Trey kind of came to us with the idea about five months ago. We thought it was an awesome idea, would love to make it happen. And it was kind of built quickly, but our team has done a great job of executing this tournament and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

Coach Jones agreeing that this seemed like a natural pairing for this ACC event and Camp Creek.

“Oh this is amazing, to have the opportunity to bring nine other fantastic golf programs and universities, their fans in to Watersound. to see what we all know is one of the most special places on earth.” coach Jones told me. “And I’m just proud to have helped in that. And I can’t think enough the Saint Joe Company from their administrative staff, to the golf course staff, for all the hospitality they’ve given all of us.”

And this isn’t just an exhibition, this is a sanctioned NCAA and ACC event, and it is in the fact helping to mark the return of college golf competition since the pandemic began.

“Well unfortunately last year in March, if you remember when the ACC (basketball) Tournament got canceled, we were in the middle of our spring season.” coach Jones said. “And so we have not played since March of last year. And sometimes we show it, by our play out here, and sometimes we show our talent. But we’re just happy to be playing.”

The course seems in great shape, and the weather is certainly cooperating, adding to a very good vibe for everyone involved in this tournament.

“Yeah for golf weather right now, winter time, these kids loving the conditions right now.” says Mulvey. “A little bit of a breeze, but it’s sunny, mid 50′s, low 60′s, perfect weather for golf and the kids are happy to be down here in the area. This is the first college golf tournament back since COVID. So last March was the last time these kids were playing in tournament. So a lot of these kids have never played in a tournament for their school before. So we’re excited to be the first place to bring college golf back to the world, so to speak.”

And being in our area makes it even a little more enjoyable for the Seminoles says their coach!

“Man and we feel like the home team here!” Jones added. “We’re fortunate enough to play in Tallahassee and obviously have great fans at home. But we had thirty to forty people walking the golf course with us yesterday. So Panama City is a Seminole town we found that out, and my players and myself are really appreciative.”

The final round of competition is Tuesday.

