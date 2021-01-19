Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity served the community on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy, dozens of volunteers from the Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity spent the holiday serving at the Wynn Street Park in Marianna on Monday.

The volunteers were helping clean up the park that had been vandalized and then damaged by Hurricane Michael.

“Today, a day of service is a day on not a day off, is to build a sense of camaraderie a sense of unity in our community to improve the quality of life for our residents,” Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Carmen Smith said.

Volunteers there tell us while they are using this opportunity to rehab the park, they are also using it to bring the community together.

“At one point Wynn Street Park was the place where everybody went and before the hurricane, it was already damaged and after the hurricane, it got even worse so we just hope by rehabbing it will make it a place for the community to be together once again,” Volunteer Shelby O’ Connor said.

O’Connor told us she loved having the opportunity to serve and invest in her community to make the resident feel proud of the area they live in.

”It makes me feel really good and it makes me feel like I have a purpose and I can personally help those people and I hope all our volunteers believe that as well,” O’Connor said.

These local residents are joining hundreds of thousands of volunteers on this national day of service.

”The ultimate goal is pretty much Habitats mission to spread God’s love to bring people together to build homes, community and hope,” Smith said.

Many of the volunteers went on to tackle five other projects in the community throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.