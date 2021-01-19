Advertisement

Chocolate bars recalled over plastic contamination

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside...
Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.(Source: Lake Champlain Chocolates/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Vermont-based chocolate company has recalled several chocolate bars for plastic contamination.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said a consumer reported finding brittle pieces of plastic inside their candy bars.

The recalled items have been on the market from July 2020 to January 2021, and are found in gift packages and baskets that have been sent to retailers in all 50 states.

Lake Champlain says no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
One family is now starting a petition titled "Colleen's Heart" to allow at least one family...
Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital
Friends and family gather to remember Martin Lee Anderson.
Family and friends remember Martin Lee Anderson on his 30th birthday
On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between...
A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions

Latest News

File image
Touted as Bay County’s largest hiring event, annual job fair goes virtual
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Rachel Levine...
Biden picks transgender woman as assistant health secretary
It's called the most important briefcase in the world.
How Trump will hand off 'nuclear football' to Biden
One of the largest hiring events our area has to offer is going virtual this year, but...
34th Annual Bay County Job Fair Goes Virtual