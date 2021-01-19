Advertisement

Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport intensive care unit battling COVID-19 has died.

According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.

We have prayed endlessly for my dad to be healed and he finally is! Early this morning he was called to his heavenly...

Posted by Alli Roberson on Monday, January 18, 2021

Roberson spent 99 days in Willis-Knighton’s COVID ICU, followed by 73 days in the critical care unit on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

He also spent two to four weeks at W-K Rehabilitation Institute, where he received physical and occupational therapy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
One family is now starting a petition titled "Colleen's Heart" to allow at least one family...
Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Rebekah Jones bonds out of Leon County Jail
Friends and family gather to remember Martin Lee Anderson.
Family and friends remember Martin Lee Anderson on his 30th birthday

Latest News

President Donald Trump prepares to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest...
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last full day
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called out the "lies" that led to a mob attack on the...
McConnell says 'mob' that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' by Trump
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Boosting your body’s vaccine response: Stress doesn’t help
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration
Rep. G.K. Butterfield discusses inauguration