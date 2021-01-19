Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pleasant conditions again prevailed across the Panhandle today, a trend that will continue through the end of the week.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures are in store as we move into Tuesday, with temperatures continuing to rise through Thursday. A return to the 70s is possible then, but slightly cooler air and more moisture filters into the region on Friday, dropping highs into the upper 60s and heralding the arrival of rain chances.

