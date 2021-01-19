No injuries reported in DeFuniak Springs mobile home fire

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mobile home fire broke out in DeFuniak Springs Tuesday morning, but nobody was injured in the blaze.

According to officials with Walton County Fire Rescue, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a house being on fire around 7:30 a.m. First responders arrived to Juniper Lake Road near Cherokee Circle and found flames engulfing half of a single-wide mobile home.

After entering the home and performing a primary search, firefighters tackled the fire and extinguished it before it could spread to other homes. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

