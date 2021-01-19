Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen is still recovering from COVID-19. Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is at home, is doing well and getting better day by day.

The Bay County Health Department stayed open for the MLK holiday Monday to offer vaccinations to seniors 65 and up and while that’s comforting for the future, we’re not in the clear yet.

City officials want people to know they should still be taking precautions.

Mayor Brudnicki advises people to take safety precautions like social distancing, washing their hands and wearing their face masks. He added that masking up, along with vaccine distributions and other safety precautions, will help keep us on the right track.

