Advertisement

Panama City Mark McQueen still recovering from COVID-19 and city officials still want people to take precautions

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is...
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is still at home recovering, adding McCueen is doing well and getting better day by day.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen is still recovering from COVID-19. Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said McQueen is at home, is doing well and getting better day by day.

The Bay County Health Department stayed open for the MLK holiday Monday to offer vaccinations to seniors 65 and up and while that’s comforting for the future, we’re not in the clear yet.

City officials want people to know they should still be taking precautions.

Mayor Brudnicki advises people to take safety precautions like social distancing, washing their hands and wearing their face masks. He added that masking up, along with vaccine distributions and other safety precautions, will help keep us on the right track.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, the city approved a development order for Kukla RV Resort to be built between...
A new upscale resort is coming to Panama City Beach
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Rebekah Jones has been under investigation since...
Ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones plans to surrender
One family is now starting a petition titled "Colleen's Heart" to allow at least one family...
Family seeks to create petition in order to see loved ones in hospital
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens

Latest News

Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Rebekah Jones bonds out of Leon County Jail
It takes a look at what Dr. King experienced himself during the Civil Rights Movement.
With many MLK Day events cancelled, local leaders urged the community to still find a way to honor him
Community members hosted a food drive on Monday to give back to local food banks.
Food drives and giveaways continue to address food insecurity in Bay County
The event was filled with powerful messages from many speakers.
The Bay County NAACP Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast went virtual this year