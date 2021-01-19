Rutherford baseball gets in a midnight workout to begin official practices

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Rutherford baseball program once again gets a very early start to the spring practice season.

Coach Jamie Bukowski and his Rutherford Rams going with “Midnight Madness” to get things going, starting at midnight Sunday, the second year in a row for this kind of start. Last year it was brutally cold with a biting wind, this time around it was chilly but not quite as bad as last January.

The coach into his second year on the job, and given last season was cut drastically short because of COVID, well this will be like the first season again.

“Yeah last year’s season ending the way it did, it was tough.” coach Bukowski told us. “And then being cooped up a few months in our homes. We got back out in July just to do workouts. It was spaced out kind of things, we couldn’t really do too much on the field. And then we got the OK to get on the field in the fall, we started that Labor Day. And we’ve been working ever since Labor Day until the week in December, gave the kids a couple of weeks off.”

Actually the state giving teams a two week head start for pitchers and catchers, so they began working out right after the first of the year. As for the midnight start early Monday morning, well the players were into it, and saw it as a bonding experience.

“Actually it’s a good time for us to come together as a team.” senior Dillyn Richardson said. “And you know build some friendships and some bonds. And get to spend some time with the team and you know, just have a good time..”

“I’m really excited for them.” coach Bukowski added. “And I hope that they’re excited too. Because all of our seniors last year saw the heartbreak that our seniors from this past year went through. And so now they know not to take things for granted. You never know what tomorrow’s gonna bring. So they come out here with...rejuvenated the whole team and they’re out here and they know this could be the last day. They never know what’s gonna happen tomorrow. So they don’t take it for granted, they leave it all on the field every day, and that’s all I can ask for.”

Rutherford will continue for about a month, with their regular season opener set for February 16th at Arnold.

