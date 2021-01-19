Several locals honored as Notable ‘Noles for 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State University Panama City has revealed its Notable ‘Noles list for 2020.

The award is given to FSU Panama City alumni that have demonstrated excellence as students and have made outstanding contributions to the local community and within their careers. Winners are selected by a diverse panel of community members, board members, and staff based on demonstration of excellence and dedication while attending the university, contributions within their communities, and professional accomplishments following graduation.

Janice Lucas, who graduated in 1989, was among the three Seminoles selected for the honor. Lucas has spent her time dedicated to her career through education and activism. She has earned many awards and accolades as a journalist, middle and high school teacher, college professor, and leader of the community.

Kevin Elliot, a 2013 graduate, has spent his time as a senior marketing and communication manager for Applied Research Associates, an adjunct professor for the university, and the show-runner of a blog. He is also the co-founder of Wewa Films and does voice over work for FSU Panama City’s virtual graduation ceremonies.

Finally, Albert Jesse “A.”J.” Bacon, a 2012 and 2014 graduate and retired Air Force member, is now a dependency case manager for the Children’s Home Society of Florida Emerald Coast Division and a minister at First Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield. He and his wife also founded a scholarship fund to help students in need at FSU Panama City.

University officials say that due to COVID-19 restrictions, a ceremony will be planned for a future date.

